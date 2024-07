Oxford go for Tottenham youngster Donley

Oxford United are said to be leading the race to sign Jamie Donley this summer.

The 19-year-old talent has attracted a great deal of interest from clubs around the country.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per BBC Sport, Oxford are the ones who are getting closest to securing his signature.

Donley is set to be loaned out by Tottenham, who want to see him develop his game with regular game time.

The teenager is set to get a chance to show what he can do in the Championship next season.