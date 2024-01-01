Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Birmingham, Oxford in Tottenham contact for Donley

Birmingham, Oxford in Tottenham contact for Donley
Birmingham, Oxford in Tottenham contact for Donley
Birmingham, Oxford in Tottenham contact for DonleyAction Plus
Tottenham are seeking a loan club for Jamie Donley.

The young attacker is rated highly by Spurs, with management seeking regular senior football for him next season, says Football.London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

League One Birmingham City, where former Spurs assistant coach Chris Davies is now manager, are keen, as are Championship new-boys Oxford United. 

Tottenham won't consider selling Donley, but are keen to place him away on-loan.

Last season, 19 year-old Donley made three appearances in the Premier League from the bench against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brentford, before also coming on late against Burnley in the FA Cup third round.

Mentions
League OnePremier LeagueTottenhamBirminghamOxford UtdDonley JamieChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Oxford go for Tottenham youngster Donley
New Plymouth manager Rooney makes key staff decision
Spurs react as Davies named new Birmingham manager