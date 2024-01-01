Birmingham, Oxford in Tottenham contact for Donley

Tottenham are seeking a loan club for Jamie Donley.

The young attacker is rated highly by Spurs, with management seeking regular senior football for him next season, says Football.London.

League One Birmingham City, where former Spurs assistant coach Chris Davies is now manager, are keen, as are Championship new-boys Oxford United.

Tottenham won't consider selling Donley, but are keen to place him away on-loan.

Last season, 19 year-old Donley made three appearances in the Premier League from the bench against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brentford, before also coming on late against Burnley in the FA Cup third round.