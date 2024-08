DONE DEAL: Omonoia land released Liverpool midfielder Musialowski

Released Liverpool midfielder Mateusz Musialowski has moved to Cyprus.

After coming off contract last month, the young Pole has signed with Omonoia FC.

Advertisement Advertisement

Musialowski had been with Liverpool for four years, making one senior appearance.

He has signed a three-year deal with his new club.

Omonoia finished in third place last season in Cyprus' top-flight.