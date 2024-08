Everton launch bid for Barcelona striker Roque

Everton have launched a bid for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

The January arrival from Athletico Paranaense has been made available by Barca this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Sports says Everton have offered €25m for the youngster.

However, Barca have rejected the bid, insisting Roque won't leave for less than €35m.

Talks, meanwhile, are continuing between the two clubs over terms. Also watching developments are Nottingham Forest.