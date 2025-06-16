DONE DEAL: Nmecha thrilled to make Leeds move "I'm excited"

Premier League new-boys Leeds United have signed VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Lukas Nmecha.

Nmecha has agreed a two-year deal with Leeds as the former Manchester City junior returns to England.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Germany international will put pen to paper on July 1 when his VfL deal expires.

“It's just a great challenge and I'm really excited to get to know the team,” Nmecha told LUTV.

“I've spoken with the manager (Daniel Farke) many times and I'm excited to play that style of football that they played in the Championship, even in the Premier League.

“I saw that there was dominance last season in terms of possession and the goals. I'm an attacking player, so obviously that's exciting for me.

“Of course, in the Premier League, there's some big boys in there where you can't play like that all the time, but I think the idea of the manager is to play good football, possession football, and that's what I'm used to and what I love doing.

“I wish we could get going now, but we still have a few weeks of pre-pre-season, getting the runs in and all that! But, I just can't wait to start training now.”