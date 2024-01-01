DONE DEAL: Newcastle sign Greek international Odysseas Vlachodimos

Newcastle confirm signing of Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest.

In yet another transfer move, Newcastle United have completed the signing of Greece international goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest.

Odysseas has had an interesting career which started at VfL Wangen and VfB Stuttgart and represented Germany when he was younger up to an Under-21 level.

Later however after spending two-and-a-half years at Panathinaikos in Greece, his family's homeland, he shockingly switched allegiances to the Greek national team.

Odysseas joined Benfica and won two Primeira League titles during his five years in Lisbon before signing for Forest in 2023.

Speaking to the club website Odysseas said:

"I am very happy to be joining Newcastle United. It's an honour for me to be part of this huge club, with excellent players and a great coach. I can't wait to get started!"

Manager Eddie Howe also stated:

“Odysseas is very experienced at elite European and international level and he joins a strong group of senior goalkeepers.

That strength in depth is valuable and means we go into the new season with strong competition in a key area."