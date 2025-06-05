DONE DEAL: Newcastle announce Antonito signing

Newcastle United have announced the signing of Antonio Cordero from Malaga.

The teenage winger moves to Newcastle as a free agent as his contract with Segunda Division Malaga expires this month.

Cordero, known as Antonito, told the club's website this morning: "It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it.

"It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already."

Departing Newcastle United sporting director, Paul Mitchell, also said: "Antonio is an exciting talent. We're delighted to bring him to Newcastle United amidst interest in Spain and across Europe.

"He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences."

Antonito will formally join Newcastle on July 1.