Ex-Real Madrid exec Hopkinson in talks with Newcastle over CEO role

Paul Vegas
Former Real Madrid executive David Hopkinson has held talks with Newcastle United about the chief executive post.

Hopkinson is a candidate to succeed Darren Eales, who has stepped down on health grounds.

The Daily Mail says Canadian Hopkinson is being seriously considered, with Toon chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan to make the final decision.

It's suggested a decision is due 'imminently'.

Meanwhile, with Paul Mitchell departing this month, it means Newcastle are operating without a CEO and sporting director as the transfer window opens.

Hopkinson has acted as Real Madrid’s global head of partnerships and, for 23 years, was chief commercial officer for the Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Partnership, which included MLS franchise Toronto FC. 

