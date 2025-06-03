Newcastle signing Cordero waves goodbye to Malaga fans: One day we will meet again!

Newcastle United's signing Antonio Cordero has waved an emotional farewell to Spanish side Malaga this week.

The 18-year-old winger is understood to have agreed a five-year deal with Newcastle which will start after his contract at Malaga expires on June 30th as the Magpies brushed aside the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to land Cordero’s signature ahead of the new season.

The winger featured in his final game for the club over the weekend and lap of honour in front of the club's fans for the final time after guiding Malaga away from relegation to a 16th-place finish. Days later he sent a message to fans and revealed that he hopes to one day return to the club who have supported him from day one.

“Here comes the day I never wanted to come!

"The time has come to say goodbye to all of you who have become part of my family since day one. Unforgettable memories that I will always carry in my heart!

“We have tried but due to greater forces it could not be and I am here to thank all those who made possible this dream, to play and enjoy for this great club! Also a special thank you to an amazing fan who always supported us through thick and thin! I hope one day we will meet again! I love you MALAGA"

In his 23 appearances this term he has managed four goals and six assists and will now hope to make an impact under manager Eddie Howe who is restricted by PSR rules this summer which explains why they snapped up Cordero for free, likely offering much more than Barcelona and Madrid in negotiations.