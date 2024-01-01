DONE DEAL: Motherwell land Wolves defender Kaleta

Wolves under-21s defender Marvin Kaleta has found a club to play regular football.

The 19-year-old is going away from the club for the first time, since arriving as a schoolboy in 2020.

Per the club website, he has put pen to paper on a season long loan deal at Motherwell in Scotland.

“Marvin was one of the most consistent under-21 players last season, particularly during the first half of the season,” pathways manager Steve Davis said.

“He’s probably ready for that opportunity to go and see if he can be consistent in what we know is a very tough league.

“Dexter’s (Lembikisa) been up there, Fabio (Silva) went up there and we know how good and competitive that league is. It will be a tough one for him but let’s see how he faces the challenge.

“He’s got to prove himself game-by-game, that’s the first thing he’s got to do – be available and build some momentum in terms of his physicality and fitness and get through the intensity of the games. Any young player stepping up will have the same challenge and Marvin’s no different.

“What he gives is pace and power, the ability to get up the pitch quickly and really good one v one defending – he’s reliable in that aspect.”