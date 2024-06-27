Wolves eyeing Sheffield Utd pair

Wolves are showing interest in not one but two Sheffield United players this summer.

The Premier League club are chasing after playmaker Gustavo Hamer from the relegated side.While they also retain an interest in Anel Ahmedhodzic, The Sun states their move for Hamer is separate.

The Blades are not keen to sell either player, but may not have too much of an option.

The club are in financial difficulty, and although takeover talks are ongoing, they need to sell in order to sign new players in the Championship.