Wolves identify Kilman replacement

Wolves are among the teams chasing after £20million-rated Anel Ahmedhodzic this summer.

The defender is being touted as a possible replacement for Max Kilman, who has joined West Ham United.

Per The Sun, manager Gary O’Neil may be ready to turn to the 25-year-old Sheffield United star instead.

The 25-year-old wants to come back to the Premier League after his relegation with the Blades last season.

While Sheffield United do not want to lose Ahmedhodzic, they are willing to sell for a high enough fee.

The club are in takeover talks, but selling a player for a high fee would let them reinvest in new signings.

