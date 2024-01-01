Torino rival Wolves for Southampton striker Adams

Free agent striker Che Adams is the subject of interest from the Premier League and around Europe.

The Southampton star was promoted back to the English top flight at the end of last season.

However, he has not yet managed to agree a new deal with the Saints and has other offers.

Per The Sun, Torino and Wolves are among the teams ready to move in for Adams.

The 28-year-old is known to former Chelsea assistant manager Paolo Vanoli, who is now in charge at Torino.

Adams has been a free agent for the past two weeks and can speak to any club in the world.