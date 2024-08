DONE DEAL: Newcastle keeper Thompson delighted with Chesterfield switch

Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson has joined Chesterfield on a season-long loan.

Thompson, 20, could be offered an instant League Two debut against Gillingham.

He told Chesterfield's website: "It’s a good opportunity for me to try and get some games under my belt – hopefully prove what I can do.

“I’m quite a proactive goalkeeper. I like to stay high, come off my line and come for crosses.

"I’d like to think I’ve got a bit of everything.”