DONE DEAL: Aston Villa midfielder Richards joins Port Vale

Aston Villa midfielder Rico Richards has joined Port Vale.

Richards moves to Port Vale on a season-long loan.

Port Vale manager Darren Moore said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Aston Villa for entrusting us with one of their brightest prospects.

“Rico is a player who possesses real quality on the ball, loves to create chances and to drive the team forward. He will give us another great option going forwards.

“He will be a fantastic personality in and around the changing rooms and I am excited to welcome him into our squad here at Vale Park.”