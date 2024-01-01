Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Miguel credits Murillo as he leaves Corinthians for Forest

DONE DEAL: Miguel credits Murillo as he leaves Corinthians for Forest
DONE DEAL: Miguel credits Murillo as he leaves Corinthians for Forest
DONE DEAL: Miguel credits Murillo as he leaves Corinthians for ForestAction Plus
Nottingham Forest have signed Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

The 25-year-old, who stands at 6ft 8in, has joined Forest on a four-year deal, pending a work permit, which runs until the summer of 2028.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Miguel told the Forest website: "I'm really happy and honoured to represent this club.

"Just seeing the stadium and feeling the energy within it, I can't wait to be on the pitch to help Nottingham Forest win."

Miguel admits Murillo had an influence on his decision.

"Yes, absolutely, the first information came from Murillo.

"I asked him about the club and also the city. I asked how the club works as it's so important to know everything beforehand.

"He said great things and was exuberant about this club, which made me really happy."

Miguel also said: "It was important, really important.

"Coming genuinely from a friend who moved here from Brazil on his own for a new challenge the way he did.

"He only had good things to say, I trust him and believe this is the place for me."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarlos MiguelMurilloNottinghamCorinthiansFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest Miguel deal on track
Corinthians coach Oliveira blasts Forest target Miguel: He no longer plays here
Corinthians coach Oliviera warns Forest over Miguel plans