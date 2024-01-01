Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Forest Miguel deal on track

Forest Miguel deal on track
Forest Miguel deal on track
Forest Miguel deal on trackTribalfootball
Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel is set to become the next signing for Nottingham Forest.

Much as they were in the past few transfer windows, Forest have been busy so far this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, they are nearing the conclusion of a deal to bring the 6ft 8in goalkeeper to City Ground.

The Brazilian’s move has also been confirmed by UOL in his native country.

Miguel’s arrival would allow Forest to change up their options in goal, which have proven an issue in the past year.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s first choice has been Matz Sels, while they have let Wayne Hennessey leave. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarlos MiguelNottinghamCorinthiansFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Corinthians coach Oliveira blasts Forest target Miguel: He no longer plays here
Corinthians coach Oliviera warns Forest over Miguel plans
Corinthians goalkeeper Miguel due Forest medical this week