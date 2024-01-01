Forest Miguel deal on track

Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel is set to become the next signing for Nottingham Forest.

Much as they were in the past few transfer windows, Forest have been busy so far this summer.

Per The Athletic, they are nearing the conclusion of a deal to bring the 6ft 8in goalkeeper to City Ground.

The Brazilian’s move has also been confirmed by UOL in his native country.

Miguel’s arrival would allow Forest to change up their options in goal, which have proven an issue in the past year.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s first choice has been Matz Sels, while they have let Wayne Hennessey leave.