DONE DEAL: Mighten leaves Forest for San Diego

Alex Mighten has left Nottingham Forest for the San Diego in a permanent deal.

Mighten is US-born, though spent 14 years with Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

He leaves the City Ground with a senior record of 60 appearances for Forest.

Forest's Head of Academy, Chris McGuane, said: “We would like to wish Alex all the very best as he embarks on a new exciting challenge away from Nottingham Forest.

“Since joining the Academy over 14 years ago, Alex has always represented us in a fantastic way and is another player we are proud of to have graduated from our Academy to play in the first team.

“Alex has shown local players from Nottingham that the pathway exists from the Academy to progress, and he will always be welcome back to the Club.”