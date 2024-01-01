DONE DEAL: Mangala delighted making Everton switch

Olympique Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala has joined Everton.

Mangala moves to Everton on a season-long loan.

He returns to England, having left Nottingham Forest only in July.

"Everton is a big club," he told evertontv. "When I've played against Everton in the past, I've always felt there is a big fanbase here with a lot of passion for their club so it was an easy decision for me to come here.

"I think I'm someone who is composed on the ball. I like to link up play in the midfield between the defensive players and the attack - hopefully a bit of a balance of everything.

"I want to help make it a special last season at Goodison and to help the club reach our goals. Up the Toffees!"