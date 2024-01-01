DONE DEAL: Forest sign Benfica defender Morato

Nottingham Forest have closed the signing of Benfica defender Morato.

Morato moves to Forest for a fee of £12.6m. He has penned a five-year contract.

Forest's chief football officer Ross Wilson said: "Morato has been in our thoughts and discussions to come into the squad for several transfer windows, and we’re delighted to have him join us today.

"We’re sure he’ll feel at home here in Nottingham and he will quickly become embedded and integrated as part of the squad."

The 23 year-old made 86 appearances for Benfica.