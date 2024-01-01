DONE DEAL: Forest swoop for West Ham midfielder Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest have signed West Ham midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Ward-Prowse moves to the City Ground in a straight loan.

"I’m delighted to be here," said Ward-Prowse.

"When I knew I had the opportunity to join the club and come and show what I can do, I thought it was a fantastic opportunity.

"Having played Nottingham Forest a few times, the atmosphere here is one of the best I’ve played in in the Premier League, so to now hopefully experience that week in, week out is something really special."