DONE DEAL: Martin happy as Southampton land AZ defender Sugawara

Southampton have signed AZ Alkmaar defender Yukinari Sugawara.

The Japan international has joined Saints on a four-year contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sugawara moves to St Mary's after five years with AZ.

Sugawara, who has 13 caps for Japan, said: “To come to Southampton and to play in the Premier League is one of my biggest dreams since I was young, so I am really excited to be here.

“Last summer I played against Southampton in the pre-season. I felt Southampton played very good football with the ball; they didn’t play long balls, only short passing, they played smart.

“I felt Southampton is a really good club. When Southampton gave me an offer, I said yes after one second!”

Saints boss Russell Martin also told the club's website: “Yuki is a player we’ve watched for a long time and was our number one target in his position.

“He arrives at a good age with a lot of games already under his belt at a high level, including a wealth of European experience. He’s a talented footballer with a great mentality, and a character we think will be really popular with his teammates.

“You can sense his enthusiasm and determination to do well – he’s really excited to play for Southampton, not just to play in the Premier League.”