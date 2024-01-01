Ex-Spurs striker Parrott delighted joining AZ

Former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is delighted with his move to AZ Alkmaar.

Parrott moves to AZ for €8m and will wear the No9 shirt at AZ this new season.

He said, “Before I signed here, I heard a lot of good stories about AZ and I spoke to Kenzo Goudmijn, among others, who I became friends with when I played with him.

“I think AZ is the perfect club for me to take the next steps in my development. I will take with me the useful experience of last year. It helps me that I already played in the Netherlands last season and am therefore used to the competition and life here.

"In short, I am very happy to be here and can't wait to meet the supporters in the stadium.”