DONE DEAL: Man Utd's Harrison joins Chester on season long loan

Manchester United goalkeeper Elyh Harrison is heading out for a loan move.

The youngster is set to spend the campaign with Chester, where he will get regular football.

Harrison helped the Under-18s win the national title and Premier League Cup last season.

The loan is a unique one, where Harrison will be training with United at Carrington from time to time.

But he will be available for all Chester games and will be helping with their push for promotion from National League North.

