DONE DEAL: Man Utd close signing for son of a gun Kana-Biyik

DONE DEAL: Man Utd close deal for son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Manchester United have announced the signing of Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre.

The young forward was coveted by major clubs across Europe.

Last season, the France youth international scored nine goals in 18 games for Le Havre's Under-19s team and earned a place on the bench for the first team on two occasions.

Following the signing of his United contract, it was confirmed Kana-Biyik will move to Swiss Super League side, Lausanne-Sport, on-loan for the season.

The 18 year-old is the son of former Cameroonian national team star André Kana-Biyik. For the moment, the length of his contract is yet to be disclosed.