Napoli back in for Man Utd outcast Garnacho; target knockdown deal

Napoli are ready to try again for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - and on the cheap.

The Azzurri failed with a bid in January for the Argentina international and are now ready to try again.

The Mirror says Napoli's £60m offer was rejected by United and now aim to do business for around £45m.

For his part, Garnacho has accepted he has no future at United under manager Ruben Amorim and is ready to move on this summer.

Indeed, the 20-year-old is one of five United players told by Amorim to stay away from pre-season training as their agents sought to set up deals with new clubs.

