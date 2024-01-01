DONE DEAL: Man City winger Ndala delighted making PSV move

PSV Eindhoven have signed Manchester City winger Joel Ndala.

PSV have taken Ndala on-loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

"The whole picture is correct. The plan, the expectations and the opportunities to live up to those expectations," says Ndala to the PSV website.

"That was why, apart from being a big club, PSV quickly had an advantage over the other options."

The 18-year-old also described his own game.

"I am technical, fast, direct and can score goals," he added.

Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink, technical director of Jong PSV, welcomes the new acquisition.

"Joel is an extremely talented player. We are happy that he believes in our plan," he said.

"He is a versatile player, who with his speed and technique fits very well in Dutch football."