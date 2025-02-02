Tribal Football
Man City, Wolves ponder late move for Real Betis midfielder Altimira

LaLiga
Manchester City are eyeing a late market move for Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira.

The former Barcelona junior is regarded highly by City manager Pep Guardiola, who could welcome him to England before tomorrow night's transfer deadline.

Marca says along with City, Wolves are also interested in Altimira.

The midfielder's contract at Betis carries a €40m buyout clause, though a bid of €20m could be enough for him to move.

Interest from Saudi Arabia was also fielded, though the SPL market closed on Friday evening.

