DONE DEAL? Man City reach agreement with PSG prospect Sangare

Paul Vegas
Manchester City have reached a deal for PSG prospect Mahamadou Sangare.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting a deal has been struck pending a City medical.

Sangare is off contract with PSG at the end of the season.

Romano stated: "EXCL: Manchester City have agreed deal to sign 18 year old striker Mahamadou Sangare from Paris Saint Germain on free deal, here we go!

"Verbal agreement in place, medical to take place and one more exciting young talent for Man City Academy winning the race for PSG gem."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSangare MahamadouPSGManchester CityFootball Transfers
