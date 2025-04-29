Sandro Tonali makes transfer decision amid Man City and Juventus links

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali wants to stay at the club long term thanks to the club's support during his gambling ban.

The 24-year-old wants to remain at St James’ Park for the foreseeable future after Newcastle stood by him during his 10-month gambling ban last season.

According to the Telegraph, Tonali isn’t paying any attention to rumours linking him with moves to Man City and a return to Italy with Juventus.

Tonali has become arguably one of the best central midfielders in the world, scoring five goals and providing three assists in his 41 games across all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side look set to qualify for the Champions League once the season ends, sitting in third with 62 points from their 34 games.