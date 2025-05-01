Chelsea ahead of rival Prem trio for Lorient prospect Avom

Lorient midfielder Arthur Avom is attracting major Premier League interest.

Avom has been likened to Manchester City great Yaya Toure has attracted enquiries from West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Also keen are Chelsea, which are said to have jumped into the battle as leading contenders, says The Sun.

Avom is off contract at the end of the season, though L2 are keen to secure him to a new deal. However, the midfielder is in no rush to enter negotiations.

Cameroon international Avom, 21, is weighing up his options, though beyond Chelsea, West Ham and Villa, Bournemouth could also come into the mix.

The Cherries have a strategic partnership with Lorient, which helped them secure the signing of Dango Outtara last year. However, Avom's potential Bosman status could complicate matters.