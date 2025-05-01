Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Dijk on Pickford's horror tackle: It was one of the best times of my life
Delaps's huge wage demands revealed as Man Utd and Chelsea chase young striker
Yamal joins Draxler in elite Champions League milestone
Thuram makes Champions League history against Barcelona

Chelsea ahead of rival Prem trio for Lorient prospect Avom

Paul Vegas
Chelsea ahead of rival Prem trio for Lorient prospect Avom
Chelsea ahead of rival Prem trio for Lorient prospect AvomIcon Sport / ddp USA / Profimedia
Lorient midfielder Arthur Avom is attracting major Premier League interest.

Avom has been likened to Manchester City great Yaya Toure has attracted enquiries from West Ham United and Aston Villa.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also keen are Chelsea, which are said to have jumped into the battle as leading contenders, says The Sun.

Avom is off contract at the end of the season, though L2 are keen to secure him to a new deal. However, the midfielder is in no rush to enter negotiations.

Cameroon international Avom, 21, is weighing up his options, though beyond Chelsea, West Ham and Villa, Bournemouth could also come into the mix.

The Cherries have a strategic partnership with Lorient, which helped them secure the signing of Dango Outtara last year. However, Avom's potential Bosman status could complicate matters.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAvom ArthurLorientChelseaWest HamAston VillaBournemouthManchester CityLigue 1Ligue 2Football Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea eye move for Cole Palmer's best mate Morgan Rogers
Grealish will not leave Man City on loan as Villa and Tottenham links continue to grow
Chelsea open door to Wesley Fofana exit as Marseille circle