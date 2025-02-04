DONE DEAL: Forest midfielder O’Brien joins Swansea City on loan

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien has joined Swansea City on loan until the end of the season.

Swansea have lost their last five matches in a row, including a 3-0 loss against their biggest rivals Cardiff City in January's South Wales derby showdown. The club have signed Burnley defender Hannes Delcroix, highly-rated Swedish midfielder Melkar Widell and now Forest’s O’Brien who fans are excited about.

Speaking to the club website, the 26-year-old explained the qualities he would bring to a side who desperately needed a sense of aggression as well as creativity in the middle of the park.

“I am really excited to be here. It was a chance for me to come back to the Championship, I spoke with the gaffer and he outlined the way the team plays, and also spoke about wanting a player who is ready to fight,” said O’Brien.

“I have played in a number of different competitions and leagues, and I feel I have taken a bit from all those experiences. I hope the fans will be able to see that when I start playing.

“It’s a tough league so you need that fight and aggression to be able to compete.

“I feel like my energy levels are a big part of my game, I can play 90 minutes at the same level of intensity and I think that helps, especially in the latter stages of games.

“I also think I bring composure on the ball, my ability read the play in defensive moments can be good attribute to have too.

“I enjoy the responsibility of being vocal and communicating on the pitch. That’s how I play my game. The more I can talk and the more I can help other players the better I play myself.

“I think that is important in helping the team play better.”

“I hope this can be a positive time for myself and for the club. I hope I can push Swansea into a good position in the league. Like I say, I cannot wait to get going.”