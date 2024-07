DONE DEAL: Man City burn off Euro rivals for Bahia teen Ruan Pablo

Manchester City have signed Bahia prospect Ruan Pablo.

The teen has been added to the books of City's umbrella company, City Football Group (CFG).

PSG, Real Madrid and several English clubs were keen on Pablo, who trained with City over the Christmas break.

He has now signed a pro deal with Bahia, which are also part of CFG's network, after turning 16 this week.

The contract carries a €200m buyout clause and he is destined to move to City when he turns 18.