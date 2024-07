DONE DEAL: Lyon swoop for Southampton prospect Rodriguez

Olympique Lyon have swooped for Southampton prospect Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez.

The 16-year-old striker was being linked with Manchester City and Chelsea, but has now chosen to move to France.

On Saturday evening, Lyon announced that they are bringing in the young Englishman from Southampton.

He has a contract with OL until the summer of 2027.

Rodriguez has played for Portugal, England and Venezuela's youth teams.