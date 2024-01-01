Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Two more youngsters to leave Southampton academy

Two more youngsters to leave Southampton academy
Two more youngsters to leave Southampton academy
Two more youngsters to leave Southampton academyAction Plus
Southampton academy starlets Harrison Miles and Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez want to leave the club.

The Saints were hoping to hold onto one or both of these young players.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The two, who will both be 16 by the end of this week, are on scholarship contracts.

Per the Daily Echo, Southampton will be eligible for some compensation if they do leave.

However, players cannot sign pro contracts before they are 17, which is when they gain the most value.

English champions Manchester City approached Miles, which may have turned his head.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMiles HarrisonGomes Rodriguez AlejandroSouthamptonManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City closing deal for Southampton prospect Miles
Southampton boost as Man City face reluctant Delap sale
Man City chairman Khaldoon: What I REALLY think of Man Utd nicking our staff