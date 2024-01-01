Two more youngsters to leave Southampton academy

Southampton academy starlets Harrison Miles and Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez want to leave the club.

The Saints were hoping to hold onto one or both of these young players.

The two, who will both be 16 by the end of this week, are on scholarship contracts.

Per the Daily Echo, Southampton will be eligible for some compensation if they do leave.

However, players cannot sign pro contracts before they are 17, which is when they gain the most value.

English champions Manchester City approached Miles, which may have turned his head.