DONE DEAL: Lyon land Forest defender Niakhate

French giants Lyon have signed another Premier League star this summer.

The Ligue 1 club have secured a deal for Moussa Niakhate from Nottingham Forest.

Lyon are said to have paid a fee of £27 million, with the deal officially confirmed.

This is the second deal that Lyon have done with an English team, previously signing Said Benrahma.

The latter was on loan at the club last season, enjoying an impressive season.