DONE DEAL: Lyon sign Forest midfielder Mangala
Nottingham Forest and Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala has left the club this summer.

The 26-year-old, who was part of his nation’s Euro 2024 squad, was on loan at Ligue 1 team Lyon for part of last season.

He has now signed for the French giants permanently and will be playing European football.

Mangala spent two years in English football, playing 53 games in that time and scoring two Premier League goals.

His last one came in a contest against Aston Villa in November, when he helped his side get all three points.

