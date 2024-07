DONE DEAL: Ljungberg Jr signs for Arsenal

The son of Freddie Ljungberg has signed with Arsenal's academy.

The former Gunners star has enrolled son Raphie in the club's Under-9 team.

Ljungberg, 47, represented Arsenal between 1998 and 2007.

Now the former Sweden star announces on Instagram that son Raphie, 9, has signed for Arsenal and is now part of the academy.

"Today is a proud day for our family as Raphie has joined the Arsenal family," writes Ljungberg.

“Now enjoy the journey, my son."