Dudziak: New Arsenal deal a massive personal achievement

Arsenal midfielder Harrison Dudziak is delighted signing his first pro deal.

The teenage playmaker penned pro terms last week.

Dudziak told arsenal.com: “I’m very pleased, very happy. This is a massive achievement for me to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I feel over the moon to be honest.

“I’ve become more confident and have more of a personality in me. I’ve developed as a human being, not just a footballer.

“Creating chances gets me in the team. I’d like to score more goals as well, but the assists are a strong area of my game that I want to improve on as well.

“Arsenal has the best pathway for me where I can develop my game, get better and hopefully make it into the first team. Seeing the likes of Saka, Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie, seeing how they play when we get to train with them and knowing that they were once in our shoes, it motivates me to know I can follow in their footsteps.

“Last season I was playing against men’s first teams in the Papa John’s Trophy, which was a good challenge, and in the UEFA Youth League I played different teams abroad with different tactics and styles of play, which is good for my learning.

“I want to come back fit for pre-season and stay injury free, try to cement my place in the starting 11 and see where that takes me. Maybe I can have a few appearances on the bench for the first team.”