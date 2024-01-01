Sevilla and Arsenal agree Lokonga terms

La Liga outfit Sevilla have agreed a deal to bring in a Premier League star to the club.

The Spanish side have secured an agreement to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.Per The Mirror and other sources, Lokonga is joining on loan with an option to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

If Lokonga impresses in Seville, he can be bought permanently for £10million.

However, the deal may not be ideal for Arsenal, as there is no obligation on Sevilla’s part.

The 24-year-old Belgian could return in a year with little prospects for another move.