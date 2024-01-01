Tribal Football
Arsenal eyeing Ajax goalkeeper Setford
Arsenal are among the teams serious about signing Ajax goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

The youngster, who has represented England at youth level, has a contract that expires in June 2025.

However, Fabrizio Romano states that Arsenal are beginning conversations to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners see the talented teenager as a possible second or third choice keeper.

They are not bringing him as someone to play a lot of games in 2024/2025, but to potentially become their no.1 in a few years’ time.

Ajax do see Setford as a big talent, but they are aware that they cannot force him to stay.

