Arsenal eyeing Ajax goalkeeper Setford

Arsenal are among the teams serious about signing Ajax goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

The youngster, who has represented England at youth level, has a contract that expires in June 2025.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Fabrizio Romano states that Arsenal are beginning conversations to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners see the talented teenager as a possible second or third choice keeper.

They are not bringing him as someone to play a lot of games in 2024/2025, but to potentially become their no.1 in a few years’ time.

Ajax do see Setford as a big talent, but they are aware that they cannot force him to stay.