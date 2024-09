DONE DEAL: Liverpool sign Wolves youngster Ayman

Liverpool have closed the signing of Wolves youngster Alvin Ayman.

Ayman's move to Liverpool was confirmed today.

The teenage centre-back will initially be registered with Liverpool's U18 team.

The Daily Express says Ayman is signing a five-year contract with the Reds.

Liverpool have also agreed to pay £2m in compensation to Wolves for the defender.