DONE DEAL: Liverpool sign Valencia keeper Mamardashvili

Premier League giants Liverpool have agreed to sign Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Valencia shot stopper is heading to Anfield in a deal that is worth close to £29 million.

He will remain with the La Liga club this season on loan.

Mamardashvilli will then head to Liverpool in a year’s time to compete for a first team spot.

The Reds do have Brazil international Alisson Becker as their no.1, who is seen as the best keeper in the world.

However, new manager Arne Slot wants options for the future, which is why the club have secured the Georgian.

