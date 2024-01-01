Liverpool ponder move for Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili could be in for a shock move to Liverpool.

The Premier League giants already have no.1 shot stopper Alisson Becker at the club.

The Brazilian is widely seen as the best in the world at present, given his heroics over the past two or three years.

But The Mail and other sources state that Mamardashvili could be bought and then loaned out.

Liverpool may see him as the long term successor to Alisson and wish to get him signed early.

The issue is that he would cost around £35 million, which would impact their budget for this window.