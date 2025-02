Liverpool midfielder Dominic Corness has joined Gillingham on loan for the remainder of the season.

The youngster has come through the youth system at Anfield

Corness, 21, spent 2023-24 on loan in Switzerland with Yverdon Sport, where he made 20 league appearances.

He also has two caps with England U20.

Corness could make his debut against Barrow this weekend.