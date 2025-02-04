DONE DEAL: Port Vale snap up Wolves midfielder Ashworth

League Two promotion hopefuls Port Vale have brought in 19-year-old midfielder Finn Ashworth on loan from Wolves until the end of the season.

Ashworth signed his first professional deal with Wolves in July 2024 and has featured four times in the EFL Trophy.

All of his appearances have come for the club’s Under-21 side as he continues his development.

"It isn't a case of putting him straight into the action," Vale boss Darren Moore said.

"We will give him the time he needs to settle in. Hopefully he can play his part for us as we get towards the business end of the season.

"Finn is a talented young midfield player who's really caught the eye. We're grateful to Wolves for allowing us to continue his development here at Vale Park. I'm sure he will benefit from being in and around the first-team environment."