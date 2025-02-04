Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

DONE DEAL: Port Vale snap up Wolves midfielder Ashworth

Ansser Sadiq
DONE DEAL: Port Vale snap up Wolves midfielder Ashworth
DONE DEAL: Port Vale snap up Wolves midfielder AshworthTribalfootball
League Two promotion hopefuls Port Vale have brought in 19-year-old midfielder Finn Ashworth on loan from Wolves until the end of the season.

Ashworth signed his first professional deal with Wolves in July 2024 and has featured four times in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

All of his appearances have come for the club’s Under-21 side as he continues his development.

"It isn't a case of putting him straight into the action," Vale boss Darren Moore said.

"We will give him the time he needs to settle in. Hopefully he can play his part for us as we get towards the business end of the season.

"Finn is a talented young midfield player who's really caught the eye. We're grateful to Wolves for allowing us to continue his development here at Vale Park. I'm sure he will benefit from being in and around the first-team environment."

Mentions
League TwoWolvesPort ValePremier LeagueAshworth FinlayFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Bromley sign outright Brighton winger Ifill
DONE DEAL: Arsenal defender Kacurri makes emotional Bromley return
DONE DEAL: Barnsley land Wolves wing-back Lembikisa