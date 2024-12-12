DONE DEAL? Leon agrees Man Utd move

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are closing the signing of Cerro Porteno wing-back Diego Leon.

The 17 year-old Paraguayan is ready to move to England next year.

Tigo Sports says Leon has now agreed to make the switch to Old Trafford.

León will continue to play for Cerro Porteno until the summer. The youngster will celebrate his 18th birthday in April, and will then move to England in June.

In the current season, León has made 19 appearances in Paraguay's first division, scoring two goals.

 

