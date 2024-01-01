DONE DEAL: Leicester sign Atalanta defender Okoli

Leicester City have signed Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli.

The Foxes have splashed out €15m to sign the youngster.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Dea announced today: 'Atalanta BC announces that it has permanently sold to Leicester City FC the right to the sporting services of the footballer Memeh Caleb Okoli, a 22-year-old defender who played on a temporary basis for Frosinone Calcio in the last Serie A championship.

"Atalanta BC wishes Caleb the best satisfactions for the continuation of his sporting career."