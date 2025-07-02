DONE DEAL: Leeds swoop for Wolfsburg defender Bornauw
Bornauw moves to Leeds for a fee of £5.1m and has penned a deal to 2029.
“I’m really pleased to be here, it’s an amazing club,” he told LUTV.
“The Premier League was always my dream, and then to play for such a big club in England and in Europe, it's a dream come true.
“I think the Premier League for me is the biggest league in the world. Obviously, Germany is a really strong league too, but I think as a football player, we aim for the highest and I think the Premier League is the highest for me.”
Asked what Leeds fans can expect from him, Bornauw also said: “I'm quite an aggressive defender, I would say.
“I'm strong. I like duels and I think that’s pretty English. I think as a centre-back, I'm dangerous in front of the goal, I like set pieces, offensive set pieces. So that's what I think my game is, I would say.”