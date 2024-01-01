Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Gray leaves Leeds for Spurs - 'I couldn't it turn down'

DONE DEAL: Gray leaves Leeds for Spurs - 'I couldn't it turn down'
DONE DEAL: Gray leaves Leeds for Spurs - 'I couldn't it turn down'
DONE DEAL: Gray leaves Leeds for Spurs - 'I couldn't it turn down'Action Plus
Tottenham have signed Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray.

Gray has penned a deal to 2030 with Spurs and leaves Elland Road for a fee of £35m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“It's obviously a massive club and an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down,” he told Tottenham's website. “I'm just really excited to play and get started with the team.

“It still hasn't sunk in, to be honest, and I don't think it will for the next few days and until we have played a few games and until I got to meet everyone. I'm just really excited and looking forward to it and it's a massive opportunity for me.

“When Spurs came and I had the opportunity to play in the Champions League eventually and the Europa League this year, I couldn’t say no. I know so many players here, not so much the first team, but the young lads and obviously another thing, it's a massive project under Ange (Postecoglou) and something I want to be part of. 

“Part of the Premier League would suit me more than some of the Championship would and I think I'm ready for it.

“The fitness side of it suits my game so much and the technical aspects of it really suit me as well.

“Quite a lot of it suits me, but there's obviously loads of things I need to start learning and I need to do it in pre-season and I need to get ready for a different league and I need to get ready for that. I'm hoping I'll be able to learn really quickly and perform to my best every game.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGray ArchieTottenhamLeedsChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rodon to join Leeds as Gray moves to Tottenham
Spurs back in as Leeds reject Brentford Gray offer
Big Prem trio chasing Leeds winger Gray